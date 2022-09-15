NFL Rumors: Tom Brady’s Family Losing Patience With QB’s Career?

NESN Logo Sign In

Nowadays, everyone’s trying to get a read on where things stand between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

Not only is the situation juicy from a gossip perspective, as repugnant as that sounds. But the status of their relationship also could, in theory, factor into whether Brady plays beyond the 2022 NFL season.

All signs point toward Brady retiring, of course. And the decision ultimately might hinge on his desire to save his marriage, as various reports have indicated Brady and Bündchen are going through a rough patch, even living separately amid the drama.

PEOPLE has been all over the Brady-Bündchen story and on Wednesday cited a source who described the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as a “great guy” who “wants to be a good husband and father” despite the commitment that comes with playing football at the highest level. Brady’s family might be losing its patience, though. His three kids (Benjamin, 12, Vivian, 9, and Jack, 15) are entering critical years in their adolescence.

“Football is such a big draw to him,” a source told PEOPLE. “Something’s got to give, and it has always been his family. They have to be so patient for him.”

Bündchen now “feels like Tom needs to be home,” the source reportedly added.

It certainly sounds like Brady’s decision to unretire this offseason — 40 days after announcing his retirement — didn’t sit well with Bündchen, leading to some martial problems they’re still trying to work out. Of course, we don’t know the exact extent of these reported issues, or whether Brady truly faces an ultimatum after this season, but rumors suggest they’ve seen better days in their relationship.