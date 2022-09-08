Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Reportedly In Tension-Filled ‘Rough Patch’

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, aren’t seeing eye to eye in wake of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s decision to unretire and return for a 23rd NFL season.

Page Six reported such last week, when Bündchen left their home in Tampa and went to Costa Rica, and followed up Tuesday by reporting the couple still isn’t back together despite Brady hoping they can reconcile.

“The source added that reports they are currently divorcing are ‘not true,’ ” Page Six’s Emily Smith wrote. “Although other insiders say the couple could be headed in that direction.”

People.com added extra fuel to the fire Wednesday by confirming the marital spat and shedding more light on the situation.

“There’s a lot of tension,” a source told People.com “(Bündchen) was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn’t thrilled at all when he went back on that.

“They’re hitting a rough patch,” the insider continued, per People.com. “But I know they’re trying, or at least he’s trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better.”

The drama surfaced publicly after Brady recently left Buccaneers training camp for 11 days for personal reasons. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was rather guarded about his absence upon returning to the team — saying, “I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of (expletive) going on.” — but it’s become increasingly clear that something’s up in the Brady household.