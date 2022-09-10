Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Triston Casas Gets Day Off In Baltimore

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox really could use a win Saturday and they have one of their most reliable pitchers on the mound.

Boston plays its second of a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Brayan Bello showed flashes of his true potential but was left in just a little too long and the bullpen couldn’t get out of it in Friday’s 3-2 loss.

The Red Sox turn to Michael Wacha, who arguably has been Boston’s most consistent pitcher, as he searches for his 11th win of the season. Wacha will oppose Jordan Lyles.

As for the lineups, manager Alex Cora only is making two changes. Christian Arroyo will play first base and bat seventh, meaning Triston Casas will get the day off. Kevin Plawecki will handle the catching duties for Wacha after Connor Wong caught the last two games.

You can watch Saturday’s game between the Red Sox and Orioles with NESN 360. First pitch from Camden Yards is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the full Red Sox vs. Orioles lineups below.

RED SOX (67-72)

Tommy Pham, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Trevor Story, 2B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Arroyo, 1B

Kiké Hernández, CF

Kevin Plawecki, C