Bill Belichick Deftly Shifts Gears On Question About Mac Jones Getting Booed

Bill Belichick is unparalleled in the art of answering a question without actually answering.

Exhibit A: His Monday morning interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

The Patriots head coach was asked to comment on New England fans booing Mac Jones during last Monday’s ugly home loss to the Chicago Bears. Jones, after throwing an interception to end his third series, was replaced by rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe — much to the delight of Patriots fans.

However, rather than actually answering the question, Belichick deftly shifted gears toward how he was treated at MetLife Stadium during the Patriots’ 22-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

“I was really focused on the game yesterday. The Jets (fans) booed all of us,” a laughing Belichick said. “They booed me about six times. Walking out on the field, walking in after pregame, walking back at the start of the game. Walking in at halftime, walking back. I mean, there were some Patriots fans there and we had a good crowd. But they booed me in the parking lot. They booed me. I got booed all day.

When show host Greg Hill attempted to return the focus to Jones, Belichick quickly interrupted and resumed talking about Sunday’s game in New York.

“That’s what it’s like on the road,” he said. “I guess that’s a good thing. If they were cheering for you on the road, they’re probably happy to see you. I don’t think you want that. It’s the NFL. Don’t worry about it.”