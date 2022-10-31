Kendrick Bourne Not Sweating Lack Of Targets In Patriots Offense

Even with his love for social media, New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has proven to be a throwback.

In a day and age where individual athletes have become more conscientious about protecting their brands by maintaining individual success, Bourne has proven he’s a team player through and through. And just like the way he approaches everything else, he’s unapologetic about it.

Bourne has seen a considerable dip in production in 2022-23, reeling in 11 catches for 156 yards in seven games played for the Patriots. He outpaced that by Week 4 of last season, finishing his first year in New England with 55 catches for 800 yards and five touchdowns and looking like he was on his way to becoming a key piece in what the Patriots were trying to do moving forward.

Evidently, he was not. And if it’s bothering him, he’s doing a damn good job of not showing it.

For the second time this season, Bourne took to social media to poke fun at his lack of production following a Patriots win. The 27-year-old posted an Instagram story that read, “Ain’t do nothing but we got the W tho,” following the Patriots’ 22-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, a far cry from a certain player on the other sideline.

Elijah Moore, a player who is mired in his own down year after breaking out in his rookie season with the Jets, has zigged everywhere Bourne has zagged this year. Bourne has been the subject of trade rumors but has insisted New England is the place he wants to be. Moore, a second-year player who was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, is actively trying to force his way out. Seeing quarterback Mac Jones struggle, Bourne has been the first in line to support the young signal-caller through his first true rough patch. Moore sends ricochet shots in the direction of his QB.

Now that doesn’t mean one man is wrong and the other is right. Moore is a supremely talented young player who has a contract to earn. Bourne wasn’t gung-ho about the offensive changes from the jump. But, in doing what he’s done, Bourne has pretty much put rumors to bed about any friction inside the Patriots locker room, whether they had credence or not. And as the NFL trade deadline approaches, he looks primed for an expanded role, whether it be in New England or elsewhere.