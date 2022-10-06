Patriots Rookie Check-In: How First-Year Players Are Faring So Far

With Bryant still New England’s top slot cornerback option, Jones hasn’t been able to carve out a role on defense yet. He’s played just four defensive snaps across three appearances (one healthy scratch).

CB Jack Jones (fourth round)

The Patriots look like they’ve found a future star in Jones, who forced and recovered a fumble and snagged an athletic pick-six off Aaron Rodgers last week in his first NFL start. The brash Arizona State product played the part of uber-confident cover man after the game, as well, saying he finds it “disrespectful” when quarterbacks try to complete out routes against him. (Remember, he said this after playing Aaron Rodgers.)

Even before he replaced an injured Jalen Mills in the starting lineup, Jones impressed as a rotational corner. The only reception he allowed in the first three games was to Tyreek Hill, who snatched a would-be interception away from him in Week 4. In total, Jones has surrendered six catches on 11 targets for 86 yards with no touchdowns and one pick, per Pro Football Focus, which has him as the NFL’s highest-graded cornerback entering Week 5. It’ll be interesting to see whether he’ll keep that starting job once Mills is healthy enough to return.

“Jack has just brought another playmaking person to our defense,” safety Adrian Phillips said Monday. “You’re always looking for playmakers. You’re always looking for guys who are great in man (coverage) and who can make plays on the ball. Just seeing him being able to be out there and basically read the routes, read what the receivers are doing, he just does it so effortlessly. You can tell that it’s natural to him.”

Jones does have a few things to work on, though, namely run defense and tackling. He has four missed tackles this season, per PFF, and the Packers targeted him at times in the run game. Packing some more weight and muscle onto his 5-foot-11, 175-pound frame should be an offseason priority.

RB Pierre Strong (fourth round)

With Ty Montgomery on IR, Strong is third on the depth chart behind Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, but his impact has been minimal thus far. His only three offensive snaps have been kneeldowns, and he’s played just 11 snaps on special teams over his three appearances. It’s unclear when or if Montgomery will be able to return, but the Patriots clearly don’t believe Strong is ready for an offensive role.

QB Bailey Zappe (fourth round)

Zappe acquitted himself well in a near-impossible situation last week, stepping in for an injured Brian Hoyer late in the first quarter and nearly piloting the Patriots to what would have been a monumental upset.

New England ran a pared-down, run-heavy offense with Zappe in the game, and there were a few plays the Western Kentucky product likely wants back (including his final snap in overtime). But he played with composure in his unexpected NFL debut, opened the second half with back-to-back touchdown drives and mostly avoided game-changing mistakes, save for the strip-sack fumble that was more the fault of right tackle Isaiah Wynn.

“I thought they did a good job with him (on Sunday), just trying to get him settled in and being smart and not putting him in a bind,” Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who coached Zappe at the 2022 Senior Bowl, told reporters Wednesday. “Continue to run the football, do things to get the ball out, and then a little play-action. I thought Coach (Matt) Patricia called a good game getting him in there, and I know if he’s the guy (this week), he’ll be much more settled. That’s hard for a rookie to just go in there and there you go, you’re rolling. They’ll have a good plan for him, but he’s got the FBI (football intelligence), for sure.”

With Hoyer still in concussion protocol, Zappe would be in line to make his first NFL start Sunday against Detroit if Mac Jones’ high ankle sprain keeps him sidelined. Jones was upgraded to limited in Wednesday’s practice but still had a pronounced limp.