Will Todd Bowles Consider Change To Buccaneers Coaching Staff?

The Buccaneers have not played up to their standards throughout the first two months of the NFL season, but don’t expect Tampa Bay to make any drastic changes — at least not on Thursday night.

The Bucs ate an embarrassing 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 7, and many fans pointed the blame toward Tom Brady, but Todd Bowles didn’t squeak by without some questions on what Tampa Bay plans to do next. The head coach was asked if there will be plans to switch things up on the staff.

“I would not consider changing coaching, but we need to change some of things we’re doing,” Bowles told reporters, per team-provided video. “We definitely need to change the things we’re going, and we’ve been discussing that. It can’t happen overnight, but we got to do better than what we’ve been doing as a whole.”

Bowles was elevated from defensive coordinator to head coach after Bruce Arians retired from the position but remained with the team as a consultant this past offseason. It’s unknown how much patience the franchise will have with Bowles or if the blame will be on offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, rather than Brady, for the struggles on the offensive side of the ball.

Time will tell on how quickly things will fall apart, but Bowles has sought to straighten his players up and call for a more tougher squad. That may be difficult when the Buccaneers take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.