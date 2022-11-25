Angry Bill Belichick Gives Testy Answer To Question About Hunter Henry Call

Bill Belichick wasn’t happy after Thursday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, and for good reason.

Belichick’s Patriots shot themselves in the foot multiple times during a disappointing 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. New England led at multiple points, including in the second half, but poor special teams, costly penalties and bad situational football ultimately led to an avoidable defeat.

However, many believe the result would’ve been different if not for a controversial play involving Hunter Henry.

During the third quarter, Henry and Patriots quarterback Mac Jones connected on a six-yard touchdown to break a 23-23 tie. But the play was overturned after review, prompting outrage on social media — from James White and Dez Bryant, among others — and a field goal from New England.

Henry was open with reporters after the game, saying he believed he caught the ball. Belichick was a different story.

When asked whether he got an explanation from the officials, Belichick snapped at a reporter.

“Why don’t you guys go to the officials with your pool reporter and ask them about the play?” a testy Belichick said. “And let them explain it to you. Right? Isn’t that what you do? Thank you.”