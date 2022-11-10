Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flames Lines, Pairings

The Bruins will get some reinforcement back when they wrap up their homestand Thursday night.

Charlie McAvoy returns to Boston’s lineup for the first time this season when the B’s take on the Calgary Flames.

It’s been quite the start to the season for the Black and Gold, who have won four of their last five games and sit atop the Atlantic Division standings. The Flames, meanwhile, have lost six straight.

With McAvoy back on the blue line and Mike Reilly being waived Wednesday, Anton Stralman is the odd-man out. McAvoy will skate alongside Matt Grzelcyk, but head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters he’d shuffle McAvoy around a little bit throughout the game.

A.J. Greer will be the healthy scratch up front with Craig Smith skating on the fourth line with Nick Foligno and Tomas Nosek. Linus Ullmark will make his sixth consecutive start, opposite of Dan Vladar, who the Bruins traded to the Flames in July.

Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 6:30 p.m. with “Bruins Face-Off LIVE.”

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams: