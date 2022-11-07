Brad Marchand Shares Thoughts On Bruins Releasing Mitchell Miller

Brad Marchand has been with the Bruins organization since 2006, a stretch that includes both highs and lows. For the most part, though, he’s seen Boston maintain a positive culture that he and other long-tenured members of the hockey club often point to as a source of pride.

So when the Bruins signed defenseman Mitchell Miller on Friday — a decision that sparked backlash from fans given the defenseman’s controversial past — Marchand and captain Patrice Bergeron were among those who voiced their opinions. And Boston ultimately changed course, with team president Cam Neely announcing Sunday night the Bruins would part ways with Miller in light of new information.

“It’s a tough situation there,” Marchand told reporters Monday. “They’re trying to do what they feel is best for the team, and you see that right now with the way everything kind of played out here. They’re trying to right the ship and put their best foot forward and make the best decision for the team here. That’s one where we’re just going to move on here with the team and get back to controlling what we can, and that’s what’s in this room.”

? #NHLBruins alternate captain Brad Marchand addresses the media following this morning's pregame skate: pic.twitter.com/yiTdGNq4qN — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 7, 2022

So, what message does Marchand have for Bruins fans after Miller’s signing and subsequent release?

“We appreciate the support of the fans. They’re the reason we’re able to do this job,” Marchand said. “But again, it just goes back to the management and staff are trying to make the decisions that they best feel are going to help the team, now and down the road. And look, no one’s perfect. We all make mistakes. And this was one of those mistakes that, again, they’re now going back to again making the decision they feel is best for the team. At the end of the day, everything that happens here is because they feel it’s the best move, and same thing now.

“We appreciate and love the fan support, and I think the reason why everybody’s so upset is because they feel so passionately about the group. With the beliefs and the way that we handle the room and the type of people that we want to have in here, that bleeds throughout the culture of not just the organization but the fans, as well. And I think that’s just why they care — because everyone expects to have good people in this room. So yeah, I could see why they’re upset. But hopefully, we can all kind of move on now and get back to worrying about this season and playing in here.”