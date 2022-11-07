Why Stephon Gilmore Not Surprised By Jonathan Jones Success Vs. Colts

FOXBORO, Mass. — Stephon Gilmore shared a cornerback room with Jonathan Jones for four seasons as a member of the Patriots, and seeing Jones firsthand during that time has allowed Gilmore to not be surprised by the New England defender’s ever-evolving role.

“I’m not surprised,” Gilmore said of Jones after the Patriots defeated Indianapolis, 26-3, at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. “(Jonathan) Jones always been a great player.”

The development of Jonathan Jones, along with the help of rookies Marcus Jones and Jack Jones, has answered one of the biggest preseason questions about the Patriots’ cornerback group. Jonathan Jones has excelled in his transition from playing the slot to playing the outside, a position it felt New England would struggle with given last season’s trade of Gilmore and offseason departure of J.C. Jackson.

“He’s always making plays — red zone, special teams, on defense. He’s a great player,” Gilmore continued. “I’ve been in the room with him, I think I played three or four years with him, so I’m not surprised at all.”

Gilmore arrived in New England before the 2017 campaign, which marked Jones’ second year in the league. They spent the next four-plus seasons together before Gilmore was traded to the Carolina Panthers last October. Gilmore made his return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, though the Patriots made it far from a thrilling return.

Jones was a key factor in Gilmore’s disappointing comeback, too. First, the Patriots defensive back blocked an Indianapolis punt that set New England up at the Colts’ 2-yard line in the second quarter. Mac Jones hit running back Rhamondre Stevenson on a touchdown reception just two plays later, all set up by that game-altering special teams play featuring a nifty design.

Jonathan Jones later added to his noteworthy performance in the fourth quarter with a pick-six on second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger. It ultimately extended New England’s advantage to 26-3, though the game was over well before that given the performance of Jones and the defense. New England sacked Ehlinger nine times and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick acknowledged a few were coverage sacks due to the stellar secondary play.