Patriots Mailbag: How Should Pats Change Offense Post-Bye?

Either or both of those could loosen up the Patriots’ stagnant passing attack and help remedy some of their receiver separation issues. It’ll be very interesting to see how, if at all, New England changes up its offensive strategy when it hosts the New York Jets this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

@Steve_Jones1974

Is Damien Harris ever gonna get back to 50% of the work or is this R stev’s backfield?

I wouldn’t count on it. Stevenson essentially is the Patriots’ co-lead back on early downs (along with Harris) and their No. 1 back on passing downs. With Ty Montgomery now reportedly lost for the season and rookie Pierre Strong clearly not ready to play even a minor role on offense, I doubt that setup will change in the coming weeks.

Stevenson’s workload will be worth monitoring, though, and I’m sure the Patriots would like to lighten it whenever possible. As I wrote after the Montgomery news broke, Stevenson has been on the field for 66.1% of New England’s offensive snaps this season, which would be by far the highest rate for any Patriots running back since Pro-Football-Reference began recording snap counts in 2012.

The current leader in that category is James White, who played 53.6% in 2018. The highest mark by a non-third-down back is 47.1% by LeGarrette Blount in 2016.

Stevenson has been the Patriots’ best offensive player so far this season, so it’s been hard to take him off the field, especially in the games Harris has missed. New England gave J.J. Taylor 10 carries in their most recent game, and he gained a total of 9 yards behind a leaky offensive line that struggled mightily without starting center David Andrews. Stevenson, meanwhile, used his rare ability to break and evade tackles to gain 133 yards over the two games Andrews missed, with a remarkable 126 of them coming after contact, per PFF.

At the same time, any sort of injury to Stevenson could completely cripple a New England offense that already ranks near the bottom of the NFL in most categories. Durability has not been an issue for the second-year pro thus far — he hasn’t missed a game or practice and has yet to appear on the injury report — but the Patriots need to ensure he stays fresh and healthy for the stretch run.

@KP_Booth

What are the odds Wynn moving back to left tackle actually improves his play? Is he too far gone?

The ideal situation for the Patriots would be Isaiah Wynn to finally click at right tackle. That’s really been the only glaring weak spot on their offensive line when everyone is healthy. But I don’t have much confidence in that happening. Wynn has been working at right tackle since the spring, and we’ve seen minimal improvement. He was benched in two of his last three starts, then came off the bench and played left guard in the last two games. Maybe the Patriots give him one last shot coming out of the bye, but we’ve seen evidence this week that they could be moving him back to left tackle.

My take on that? If they see no hope for him on the right side, it’s worth a shot. Wynn has been a serviceable left tackle when healthy throughout his career, and Trent Brown was great at right tackle for most of the second half of last season.