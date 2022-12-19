Here’s Great, Underrated Point About Raiders’ Controversial TD Vs. Patriots

Blame NBC!

If you’re a Patriots fan who wants to point the finger elsewhere after a disastrous loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the home of “Sunday Night Football” might be a worthy target.

New England suffered a stunning defeat at Allegiant Stadium after Rhamondre Stevenson, rather than going down and sending the game to overtime, pitched an ill-advised lateral to Jakobi Meyers, who then attempted a cross-field lateral that was picked off by Chandler Jones and returned for a last-second touchdown. It was truly horrific stuff from a Patriots team that continues to look unfit for the postseason despite still having a shot at making the playoffs.

However, the inexplicable final sequence happened after the Patriots allowed Derek Carr and the Raiders offense to conduct a two-minute drive that ended with a controversial, game-tying touchdown grab by receiver Keelan Cole. Ruled a touchdown on the field, the play seemingly didn’t hold up under review, as Cole’s toes appeared to be out of bounds. But officials allowed the call to stand because there wasn’t enough evidence to make a determination either way. Had the pass been ruled incomplete, it would’ve remained incomplete after review.

Now, back to NBC.

As you might recall, the Patriots-Raiders Week 15 matchup initially was scheduled for primetime on “Sunday Night Football.” But the game was flexed into the late-afternoon slot in favor of the rematch between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders. The move wasn’t made for no reason; it was done because NBC and the NFL believed there wasn’t enough national interest in New England and Las Vegas, both of whom have been huge disappointments this season.

And, as pointed out by Football Zebras, had the game been broadcast on NBC, replay officials would’ve been able to utilize a pylon camera that likely would’ve offered a clear view of whether Cole was out of bounds.