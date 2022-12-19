Patriots Captain Reveals Bill Belichick’s Message After Raiders Loss

LAS VEGAS — Bill Belichick preached the importance of unity after his New England Patriots suffered the unlikeliest of losses Sunday.

The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24 at Allegiant Stadium after linebacker Chandler Jones picked off an unnecessary Jakobi Meyers lateral and returned it 48 yards for a walk-off touchdown — the first of its kind in NFL history.

Speaking in a funereal Patriots locker room after the game, longtime special teams captain Matthew Slater shared Belichick’s message to the team following this crushing defeat.

“Stay united,” Slater said. “You lose a game like this, a lot of teams turn on each other, start pointing fingers. There’s going to be people seeking to divide this team, seeking to tear it down, and we have to rise above all that.”

Slater, the longest-tenured Patriots player, experienced a similarly devastating outcome in the 2018 Miami Miracle game, which New England lost on a last-second schoolyard play that featured multiple Dolphins laterals. The 37-year-old knows internal strife could follow a result like Sunday’s and said the team must work hard to combat it.

“We can’t be divided,” Slater said. “I think there will be a lot of folks throwing a lot of stones. We just have to keep believing in one another. We can’t turn on each other, and just stay the course. Obviously, it goes without saying, it’s tough losing a game like that, but it’s nobody’s fault. We win as a team, lose as a team and we’ve just got to keep fighting.”

Asked how the Patriots can avoid that division, Slater replied: “Don’t read what you guys write, don’t read what you guys report and just worry about what goes on inside of our walls.”