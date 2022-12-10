Patriots Injury Report: Three Players Out For Week 14 Vs. Cardinals

The Patriots will be shorthanded going into their Week 14 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

New England will be without Jakobi Meyers (concussion), Jalen Mills (groin) and Isaiah Wynn (foot). Damien Harris (thigh) is listed as doubtful.

The good news for the Patriots, though, is that Trent Brown returned to practice Friday after an illness. The offensive lineman is questionable, but it was a good sign he was back with team — though limited — this week.

The injuries to Meyers, Mills and Harris likely are setting up another big workload week for Rhamondre Stevenson, who’s been a bright spot for a struggling Patriots team over the last few weeks.

The Patriots are fighting for their playoff lives and every game is a must-win for New England. The Cardinals will be no easy task — who sit third in the NFC West — but will be without wide receiver Rondale Moore. DeAndre Hopkins was removed from the injury report, indicating he’ll be good to go for Arizona.

We’ll see if Mac Jones and the struggling offense can get back in the win column and avoid a third straight loss.

Kickoff for Patriots-Cardinals from State Farm Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.