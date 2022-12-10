Patriots Odds: Rhamondre Stevenson In Line For Big Day Vs. Cardinals New England's offense also will need to show improvement by Jason Ounpraseuth Just now

The Patriots hope to get back over .500 with a win over the Cardinals, but New England must first fix its offense.

Quarterback Mac Jones has belief in Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia can do just that, but the Patriots have no other choice as the next two games against Arizona and the Las Vegas Raiders could make or break the season for the Pats.

New England will need to get creative as top wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was ruled out due to a concussion. Running back Damien Harris was listed as doubtful for the “Monday Night Football” contest.

The injuries are damaging for Jones, but it sets up Rhamondre Stevenson for a huge workload. The Patriots coaching staff have raved about the second-year running back all season, and his role has increased to the point where he is a dangerous weapon for opposing defenses to stop.

The Cardinals are a below-average defense, which has contributed to their 4-8 record, including 1-8 at State Farm Stadium. Arizona’s defense ranks 20th in expected points added, 21st in dropback EPA and 17th in rush EPA. Its DVOA numbers are not much better. The Cardinals defense is 24th in DVOA, with ranks of 25th and 19th against the pass and run, respectively.

If there was ever a get-right spot for Jones and the offense, Monday presents that opportunity. Stevenson likely will lead the charge in that, and here are some props to consider for the running back.

Over 77.5 rushing yards -115 (DraftKings)

Over 33.5 receiving yards -115 (DraftKings, Caesars)

Longest reception Over 13.5 -120 (DraftKings)

A $100 bet at -115 odds pays out $186.96, and the same wager at -120 odds pays out $183.33. If the Patriots want to get more out of their offense, it will have to start by giving the ball to their best player, which would be Stevenson by the time Monday rolls around.

But the loss of Meyers means more opportunity for the other pass-catchers. Here are other props to consider for New England.

Hunter Henry Over 29.5 receiving yards -115 (DraftKings)

Tyquan Thornton Over 27.5 receiving yards -110 (DraftKings, Caesars)

Marcus Jones anytime touchdown +1200 (BetMGM)

Henry and Thornton are players who simply need to be featured more on the offense. Thornton has flashed the talent he displayed in college, but a crowded wide receiver room has prevented the rookie from gaining a consistent role. The matchup against Arizona might be where the second-round pick starts to get going again. A $100 bet pays out $190.91.

Jones was surprisingly used as a receiver against the Buffalo Bills last Thursday. The rookie took an RPO screen 48 yards for a touchdown and provided a small spark before the game got out of hand. It’s a skill set Jones was capable of, but it took until Week 13 for New England to show it has a three-way star on its roster. It’s possible Jones gets another run at receiver against the Cardinals, and BetMGM is one of the few sportsbooks who offers a Jones offensive prop. A $100 bet pays out $1,300.