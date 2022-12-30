Patriots Mailbag: Could Raiders Trade For Mac Jones To Replace Derek Carr?

Time for another New England Patriots mailbag. Let’s get right to your questions.

Mac Jones to the Raiders for Carr & a pick?

I’m sure this will be a popular topic of debate over the next few months with the Derek Carr era now clearly over in Las Vegas. The Raiders announced this week that they’re benching their longtime quarterback for the final two games, setting the stage for Carr’s inevitable trade or release this offseason.

As for who will replace him, Tom Brady is both the most obvious and the most exciting candidate. His Buccaneers contract is up, and he has close to two decades of experience working with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels from their time together in New England. As long as Brady isn’t planning to retire and doesn’t mind relocating to Vegas, it’s a natural fit.

But let’s say that reunion doesn’t materialize, for whatever reason. In that case, I could see McDaniels making a push to acquire Jones. The two had great chemistry during Jones’ rookie season with the Patriots, with the young passer looking like a potential franchise QB in the making under McDaniels’ direction. If McDaniels believes 2021 was more indicative of Jones’ talent and potential than his slog of a 2022 campaign has been, it would make sense for him to inquire about his availability as Jones enters Year 3.

But would Bill Belichick make that trade? I doubt it. Not unless Brady chooses to return for one last ride as a Patriot before he walks away for good. It’s also hard to see team owner Robert Kraft, who has a strong affinity for Jones, OKing a deal like that. Belichick has full control of the Patriots’ roster management, but a move as seismic as trading your starting quarterback two years after drafting him in the first round would require ownership to sign off.

As for whether the Patriots should trade Jones for Carr, I’m on the same page as my fellow Patriots beat writer, Dakota Randall — no way. Even if you believe the veteran would be a slight upgrade in the short term, he comes with a much, much, much higher price tag and a lower ceiling than Jones, who still could be salvaged if the Patriots make a few necessary offseason adjustments (more on those below).

