Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Devils Lines, Pairings

The Bruins look to go into their winter break on a high note when they travel to New Jersey to take on the Devils on Friday night.

Boston is coming off a 3-2 comeback win against the Winnipeg Jets to stretch its TD Garden point streak to 20 games. The Devils, meanwhile, have lost five of their last six.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery on Thursday confirmed Linus Ullmark would start against New Jersey after Jeremy Swayman was between the pipes for the win over Winnipeg. He also mentioned wanting to get A.J. Greer and Jakub Zboril back in the lineup, but was noncommital on the matter.

The Devils will pose a tough task for the Bruins. Despite its recent skid, New Jersey sits in second place in the Metropolitan Division, just two points behind the first-place Carolina Hurricanes.

Puck drop from Prudential Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action beginning at 6 p.m. on NESN.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (26-4-2)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha — David Krejci — David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno — Tomas Nosek — Craig Smith