Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Win Vs. Canadiens To Extend Win Streak

There is no quit in this Bruins team.

Boston earned a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at Bell Centre thanks to yet another strong third period in which the Bruins scored three goals.

The B’s now have won six straight games.

Even on a night when the Bruins didn’t play their best hockey, they found a way to win.

Here are four takeaways from the game.

Third period continues to be B’s strong suit

Time and time again we have seen the Bruins enter the third period down or tied only to come out victorious. Patrice Bergeron scored the eventual game-winning goal with just less than three minutes remaining before David Pastrnak added the empty netter to seal the win.

Who else but The Cap? © pic.twitter.com/Sv24rBI58m — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 25, 2023

Sam Montembeault really kept the Habs in it and gave them a chance to win, but the third-period Bruins were just too much for their rival.