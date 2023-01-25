Colts Rumors: Jim Irsay Might Be Alone In Jeff Saturday Love

The Colts appear to be divided on who should be the next head coach of the franchise.

Indianapolis has interviewed multiple candidates for the position, and it will conduct a second round of interviews, including with Jeff Saturday, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The interim head coach took over in Week 10 after Frank Reich was fired after a blowout loss to the New England Patriots in the previous week. Saturday won his debut game, but the Colts lost seven straight to close out the season, including a blown 33-0 lead to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.

His run was not remarkable in any way, but Jim Irsay has spoken highly of the former offensive lineman since he hired him. The Colts owner reportedly has a strong desire to hire Saturday as head coach, but those close to him are not in favor of the promotion despite positive feelings toward the 47-year-old, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson.

“Put it this way, if the #Colts make it to next Wednesday without internally finalizing their choice at head coach, then that tells me the balance of conversations are still steadfast in maintaining weight,” Anderson tweeted Wednesday. “Obviously, the final say is still Jim Irsay’s, and that’s his right.”

Indianapolis was not great in 2022 with a 4-12-1 record, but there is potential for improvement. The Colts have flexibility in the salary cap, own the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and have a solid roster outside of quarterback. They also play in a poor AFC South, so the bar for making the playoffs likely won’t be that high.

It’s questionable if Saturday is the right man to guide Indianapolis to the direction Irsay wants the team to go, but the owner gets the final say, and it will depend on what he desires for his franchise.