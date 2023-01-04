How Speculated Option For Bills-Bengals Game Might Impact AFC Standings

There’s no debating the well-being of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains of the utmost concern for the NFL with Week 18 approaching. The scary incident took hold of the NFL community Monday night when Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest on the field and needed to be transported to a Cincinnati hospital.

The first-quarter incident prompted the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals to be postponed. The league has not made any decision regarding a potential resumption, though the NFL confirmed the game will not be made up this week and plans to hold Week 18 as scheduled.

Hamlin, meanwhile, continues to be sedated and is in critical condition, though there was an optimistic update Wednesday morning after a family member revealed his breathing improved Tuesday night.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday provided a bit more insight into how the NFL might go about a potential resumption of Bills-Bengals, which is a massive game for the AFC playoff picture.

Rapoport explained the NFL could do “basically nothing” and declare the game a no-contest or a tie. It likely would mean the AFC playoff standings would be based on winning percentage since not all teams were able to play 17 games. It would mean a first-round bye, home-field advantage and division winners all are determined that way.

If that proves to be the case, the Kansas City Chiefs could claim the top spot with a road win in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bills entered Week 17 as the top seed in the conference. Buffalo, should it beat the New England Patriots at home and the Chiefs win in Week 18, would finish second due to its win percentage. The AFC North-leading Bengals would finish third ahead of the AFC South champion, which is set to be determined this weekend.

Here’s how the top of the AFC playoff picture would look should all teams win in Week 18 and the playoff picture be determined by win percentage.