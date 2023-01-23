Patrick Mahomes Update: Andy Reid Gives Update On Chiefs QB

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be under the microscope this week given after suffering an ankle injury in Kansas City’s divisional-round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

The superstar signal-caller briefly exited the contest with what’s been deemed to be a high-ankle sprain, though X-rays were negative. And Mahomes, who returned for the second half and threw the eventual game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, said after Saturday’s game he expects to play in the upcoming AFC Championship Game.

The top-seeded Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening with the chance to advance to Super Bowl LVII.

“Yeah, he’s worked hard in the treatment and is doing OK,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Monday, per the team.

Reid acknowledged how Mahomes previously suffered an ankle injury during the 2019 campaign but said this one wasn’t as severe as the former.

“He told you guys, he mentioned to you that he’s going to play,” Reid said. “That’s his mindset. And we’ll take it day-by-day and see how he does.”

Reid was not sure how the Chiefs would split practice reps between Mahomes and veteran backup Chad Henne leading up to Sunday’s game. Henne stepped in for Mahomes when he was sidelined in the second quarter and led the Chiefs offense on a 98-yard touchdown drive.