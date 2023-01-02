Patriots’ Mac Jones, Tyquan Thornton Show Improved Rapport In Win Over Dolphins

FOXBORO, Mass. — In a must-win game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made a concerted effort to get the ball to Tyquan Thornton.

It not only led to a season-high seven targets for the rookie wideout, but also allowed Thornton to have his best game since being drafted the Patriots and be a key factor in a 23-21 victory at Gillette Stadium.

Thornton recorded three receptions for a career-high 60 yards and one touchdown, which left Jones praising his teammate’s growth during an up-and-down first season in the NFL.

“I think he’s a really good route runner, really good, fast, smart kid. Works hard. Doesn’t complain about anything,” Jones said. “Just goes out there and does what he’s supposed to do. We have a lot of guys like that on our team. Just excited to grow with him. He’s a young player. I’m a young player. We’re working every day to get that chemistry.”

The work finally paid off in Week 17 after Thornton caught just two passes combined over the last two weeks. He also had a drop in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals he wanted to make up for.

Jones looked Thornton’s way from New England’s opening drive, hitting the 2022 second-round pick for a 24-yard reception on the Patriots’ fifth offensive play of the game. Thornton just got both feet down in bounds along the sideline on the deep grab, and the ruling stood after a Dolphins challenge.

The next time Jones connected with Thornton on the same series, the pass went for a 7-yard touchdown to help the Patriots play from in front.