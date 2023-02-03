Aaron Rodgers Trade: QB Shuts Down One Potential Landing Spot

Aaron Rodgers is a California kid, and with Tom Brady retired, could the Green Bay Packers superstar be the one to end his career with the San Francisco 49ers?

Nope.

That’s according to Rodgers himself, at least, who is in the Golden State this week to play the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the famous golf course.

CBS on-course analyst Colt Knost on Thursday asked the Packers (for now) quarterback whether he wanted to break any news. Rodgers laughed it off, but someone in the crowd suggested perhaps he could take his talents to San Francisco.

“I’m not going to San Fran,” Rodgers quipped, as seen in a video making the rounds on Twitter.

So, that pretty much settles that. But that’s not to say Rodgers won’t be on the move. Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers, but it has become increasingly clear the Packers could deal him this offseason and turn things over to 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love. In fact, one report indicates the Packers prefer to trade Rodgers, a move that not only would bring in significant assets but provide some much-needed salary cap relief for Green Bay.

This is all assuming Rodgers wants to play in 2023. He has yet to fully commit and is taking his time in the decision-making process. The deliberation signals Rodgers is taking things year to year, and that could be a hold-up in any trade discussions.