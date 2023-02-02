How Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Feels About Tom Brady’s NFL Retirement

Gisele Bündchen responded Wednesday on Instagram after Tom Brady announced his NFL retirement.

The Brazilian supermodel wished her ex-husband “only wonderful things” as he moves on from a playing career that lasted 23 seasons and included seven Super Bowl titles.

But does this encapsulate how Bündchen really feels?

In short, yes, according to a report from PEOPLE, although it doesn’t sound like the couple plans to reunite anytime soon.

“Gisele moved on with her life quite a while ago and is happy about whatever Tom chooses to do with his life now,” a source told PEOPLE.

The source, per PEOPLE, described Bündchen as “sincerely happy” for Brady, with nothing negative to say about the legendary quarterback despite their recent divorce after 13 years or marriage.

All told, the couple appears focused on co-parenting, which isn’t that surprising given the emphasis both Brady and Bündchen placed on maintaining a healthy dynamic for their kids when announcing their divorce back in October.