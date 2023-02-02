How Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Feels About Tom Brady’s NFL Retirement

Gisele Bündchen responded Wednesday on Instagram after Tom Brady announced his NFL retirement.
The Brazilian supermodel wished her ex-husband “only wonderful things” as he moves on from a playing career that lasted 23 seasons and included seven Super Bowl titles.
But does this encapsulate how Bündchen really feels?
In short, yes, according to a report from PEOPLE, although it doesn’t sound like the couple plans to reunite anytime soon.
“Gisele moved on with her life quite a while ago and is happy about whatever Tom chooses to do with his life now,” a source told PEOPLE.
The source, per PEOPLE, described Bündchen as “sincerely happy” for Brady, with nothing negative to say about the legendary quarterback despite their recent divorce after 13 years or marriage.
All told, the couple appears focused on co-parenting, which isn’t that surprising given the emphasis both Brady and Bündchen placed on maintaining a healthy dynamic for their kids when announcing their divorce back in October.
Another source close to Brady and Bündchen downplayed the narrative that the former returning for a 23rd NFL season was the driving force behind the couple’s split, telling PEOPLE it was “far from the only issue” in their marriage.
Brady, who turns 46 in August, spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before finishing his career with a three-year run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won six titles with New England and another ring with Tampa Bay, cementing his status as the greatest quarterback in NFL history.
What’s next for Brady? Well, he signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX back in May to be the network’s No. 1 analyst after retiring. So, he’ll presumably soon shift into the broadcast booth, even if it won’t necessarily be for the upcoming Super Bowl.
Bündchen, meanwhile, is “extremely busy in her career and life” and “optimistic about her future,” a source told PEOPLE.
It’s nice to see Brady and Bündchen on good terms as they turn over new leaves.