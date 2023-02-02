Jim Montgomery Shares Message To Bruins Ahead Of All-Star Break

The Bruins enter a well-deserved 10-day break sitting atop the NHL standings with a 39-7-5 record.

Boston snapped its three-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena to close out the first half of the 2022-23 season. It was the B’s first losing streak of the year, but a little adversity only made the team stronger.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery knew after Tuesday’s practice that Boston was going to come out strong against its rival. And while he’s happy with the play the Black and Gold have put forward through the first 52 games, he knows there’s still plenty of work to be done.

Montgomery revealed what he told the Bruins after Wednesday’s win.

“I said, ‘Congrats on a great first half, it’s been fun,'” Mongomery told rerporters. “I said, ‘But we have to get better and I know we will get better because of the professionalism and the work ethic that’s in that locker room, and enjoy the break.'”

Montgomery along with Linus Ullmark and David Pastrnak will represent the Bruins at this weekend’s All-Star Game.

The Bruins do have a few things to tighten up, like starting on time. Even though the third-period comebacks usually are thrilling, they could be avoided if the Bruins played the way they do in the third in the first period.