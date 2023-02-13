What Patrick Mahomes Told Jalen Hurts After Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII was one for the books thanks in large part to the excellent play of both starting quarterbacks.

Jalen Hurts was sensational in his first performance on the NFL’s biggest stage. The Eagles quarterback threw for 304 yards with a touchdown while rushing for 70 yards and three more scores. The standout game came in a losing effort, though, as Patrick Mahomes’ turnover-free showing that included three touchdown passes and 226 total yards helped lift the Chiefs to their second Lombardi Trophy in the last three seasons.

Hurts and Mahomes weren’t able to catch up on the State Farm Stadium field after Kansas City secured its victory Sunday, but they shared a moment in the tunnel before the Chiefs really got going with their championship celebration. The Super Bowl LVII MVP told his quarterback counterpart that he played a “hell of a game,” per the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

This wasn’t the only praise Mahomes bestowed on Hurts following the 2022 season finale, however. The Chiefs superstar believes the 24-year-old’s big-time performance under the brightest of lights should free Hurts of all doubters if there were any left following his breakout campaign in Philadelphia.

Oddsmakers are expecting more success from Mahomes and Hurts, as well as their respective teams, next season. The two signal-callers currently are among the five players with the shortest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2023 NFL MVP award, and both the Chiefs and Eagles are at the top of the betting board for the Super Bowl LVIII title.