Patrick Mahomes Hopes Ex-Chiefs Coach Eric Bieniemy Proves Doubters Wrong

Eric Bieniemy was introduced as Commanders assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Thursday, and Patrick Mahomes still has love for his former coach.

The ex-Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator had multiple head-coaching interviews in the previous few seasons, but has never received an offer. It’s why it was deemed a surprise Bieniemy would join Ron Rivera’ staff in Washington.

But his new job does allow him the opportunity to show what he can do outside of Kansas City since his accomplishments were primarily credited to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes. The duo have continuously praised Bieniemy and have vouched for him as a head coach, and the MVP quarterback has not backed off from the rhetoric.

“There should be no questions on how great of a man/coach Coach Bienemy is,” Mahomes tweeted. “His leadership has a direct impact on the player/person (I) am today! 10+ years learning under one of the greatest coaches of all time. And (I) cannot wait for him to continue to prove doubters wrong!”

Mahomes’ support was a quote tweet of a video Robert Griffin III shared of Bieniemy answering a question regarding LeSean McCoy’s critique of his head-coaching credentials. The 53-year-old said the former Chiefs running back was “entitled to his opinion,” but it did not affect him at all.

Griffin pushed back at McCoy and said Bieniemy answered the question “like a head coach.” Fellow former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles also pushed back at McCoy’s criticism and supported Bieniemy as a head coach.