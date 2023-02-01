Robert Kraft Reflects On Tom Brady’s Legacy With Patriots

Tom Brady played a huge part in multiple people’s lives throughout his 23-year NFL career and none quite as much as New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback announced his retirement Wednesday. The news was met with praise from current NFL players like Patrick Mahomes, fellow future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt and even other athletes who have dominated their sport like Serena Williams.

Brady’s off-the-field contributions were highlighted as well, and the Patriots also sent out their own statement for a franchise legend. Head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft released their own respective statements on the 45-year-old’s career, but the latter also gave a heartfelt, personal message on what Brady meant to him both on and off the field.

“When I heard Tommy’s announcement today, it just made me pause and think how lucky we were and are at the New England Patriots to be part of something that’s been in existence for over 100 years, and whether it’s 50,000 or 100,000 players who have played the game, we have had a No. 1 player in the history of the game play for the New England Patriots,” Kraft said in a video posted by the team. “… Tommy was the 199th pick in the sixth round, didn’t get to start the way he should have in college, and thank God for that because that allowed us to draft him where we did.

“… As fierce as he was a competitor and as tough as he could be, had a great heart and was a great human being. And I think that came from him family, where he had great parents and three wonderful sisters. And he always showed love. It allowed me in the 23 years I’ve known him to love him like a son and have a connection that’s pretty special. … When he met me and told me he was the best decision this organization has ever made, I really felt he was right.

“I think how when my beloved Myra was dying and how he helped me get through that and how supporting and loving he was to me but also I thought of how I had the privilege of going to his wedding down in Costa Rica, approximately 13 years ago, in a small group and enjoying that special moment in his life with his family. And then just a couple months ago, he coming to my wedding celebration and skipping something that was important to him by showing love and respect for something that was very important to me — it’s hard to find those relationships in this world. And I truly cherish special relationships, and I’m so fortunate to have Tom Brady in my life.”

From the ??



Robert Kraft reflects on @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/JdzswZQfUk — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2023

That last sentiment can be felt for many Patriots players past and present as well as fans. Kraft has said he would like to see the 45-year-old retire as a Patriot, and there is a chance it could happen.