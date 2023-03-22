Bruins’ Leaders Praise Patrice Bergeron’s Keen Hockey Sense

BOSTON — The Bruins defeated the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Tuesday night at TD Garden, extending their winning streak to four.

Along with praising Linus Ullmark’s timely goaltending, head coach Jim Montgomery said center Patrice Bergeron’s presence on the ice is a key factor to the team’s success.

“He kills plays and puts out fires everywhere so (Brad Marchand) and (Jake DeBrusk) can go and make plays in the offensive end,” Montgomery said following the win. “That’s what he does every shift. Every shift, he puts out fires.”

Although he earned the primary assist on David Krejci’s first-period power-play goal, Bergeron’s keen hockey sense earned him praise from his long-time linemate, Marchand, who explained how the captain’s details on the ice led to the DeBrusk game-winning goal by driving in the middle lane of the ice and pulling a defenseman with him.

“Those are the things that he does sometimes go unnoticed, but it’s part of what makes him such a special player,” Marchand explained. “He’s so detailed all over the ice, and that’s another example.”

Marchand added if Bergeron had decided to move up the ice and go for a drop pass, the lane for DeBrusk would not have been open.

“Another prime example of why he’s the best.”