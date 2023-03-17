Charlie McAvoy Thinks ‘Comfort’ In Locker Room Key to Bruins Success

The Boston Bruins were determined to end their two-game skid when they faced the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night at Canada Life Center and they did just that, defeating them 3-0 behind Jeremy Swayman’s 36 save shutout.

Prior to puck drop, head coach Jim Montgomery and Patrice Bergeron spoke about the team’s recent struggles and how they needed to get back to playing the style of hockey that has propelled them to top of the standings. Charlie McAvoy echoed those sentiments.

“It’s always important to always get out to a good start. It’s nice to get an early lead,” McAvoy told reporters Friday, per team-provided video. “Definitely good for a confidence standpoint but these games are long and you have to see it through the end. It was good on us to play a full 60 minute game.”

McAvoy also talked about the importance of an open dialogue between the players and coaching staff.

“It’s very comfortable in our locker room so you’re able to hear, you want to hear other guys’ perspectives,” McAvoy said. “How they’re feeling whether it’s mentally tired, physically tired, things that we think. We might relate to each other and ways we can get out of it. I thought that was really neat. It’s nice to collaborate, find a common ground.”

Boston returned to form against Winnipeg, but suffered a different type of loss when defenseman Derek Forbort went down with a lower body injury in the second period and did not return.

Montgomery told reporters that Forbort had an MRI and X-ray on Friday, but had no other updates as to the severity of the injury. Connor Clifton is expected to return to the lineup when the Black and Gold face the Minnesota Wild on Saturday afternoon.