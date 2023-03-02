Dylan Larkin Emotionally Reacts To Tyler Bertuzzi’s Departure To Bruins

Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi were teammates in Detroit for eight seasons, and it was an emotional farewell between the two.

The Bruins acquired Bertuzzi from the Red Wings on Thursday in exchange for two draft picks. The pre-trade deadline deal marked another big trade from general manager Don Sweeney after Boston traded for Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway. The wave of moves coincided with David Pastrnak signing his eight-year contract extension Thursday.

Larkin also signed an eight-year extension. But the Red Wings appear to be heading toward the opposite direction this season but also with an eye toward the future.

Along with the Bertuzzi trade, Detroit sent defenseman Filip Hronek to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a conditional first-round pick and a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

The Red Wings are five points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, as of Thursday, but it appears general manager Steve Yzerman is keeping his options open beyond this season.

It was something Larkin understood, but the departure of his friend and teammate to the Bruins wasn’t an easy pill to swallow.

“Yeah, really difficult with how this season has gone, especially for Bert. But the position our team’s in now — he’s one of my best friends,” Larkin told reporters while fighting tears, per Red Wings video. “Sorry, it hurts.”