Here Are Projected Market Values For Key Patriots Free Agents

NFL free agency starts next week

3 hours ago

The Patriots already have signed three of their impending free agents, but they still have a slew of players set to hit the open market next week.

How much money will those players command in free agency? That remains to be seen, but there are some services that can give us a decent idea of a given player’s market value.

Spotrac provides projected contracts for four Patriots free agents: receiver Jakobi Meyers, running back Damien Harris, cornerback Jonathan Jones and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn. New England didn’t franchise-tag any of those players before Tuesday’s deadline, meaning all four will hit free agency next Wednesday unless they agree to deals beforehand.

Meyers: four years, $50,034,028

Harris: three years, $21,488,586

Jones: two years, $24,928,071

Wynn: five years, $77,140,180

That Wynn contract feels aggressive given his all-around struggles this season, but the 2018 first-round pick remains talented and still is just 27 years old. His recent Twitter activity suggests he’s ready to leave the Patriots in the rearview mirror.

Meyers, Jones and Harris all are on record as wanting to return to New England. The Patriots reportedly would like to re-sign Jones and Meyers, but there haven’t been any offseason reports on their interest in bringing Harris back.

NFL free agency officially starts next Wednesday, but the legal tampering window opens at noon ET on Monday.

Mass. Sports Betting: One Wager We're Making For Each Boston Team
