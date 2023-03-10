Here Are Projected Market Values For Key Patriots Free Agents

The Patriots already have signed three of their impending free agents, but they still have a slew of players set to hit the open market next week.

How much money will those players command in free agency? That remains to be seen, but there are some services that can give us a decent idea of a given player’s market value.

Spotrac provides projected contracts for four Patriots free agents: receiver Jakobi Meyers, running back Damien Harris, cornerback Jonathan Jones and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn. New England didn’t franchise-tag any of those players before Tuesday’s deadline, meaning all four will hit free agency next Wednesday unless they agree to deals beforehand.

Meyers: four years, $50,034,028

Harris: three years, $21,488,586

Jones: two years, $24,928,071

Wynn: five years, $77,140,180