Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Masataka Yoshida Makes MLB Debut

Folks, Red Sox baseball officially is back.

Boston opens its 2023 Major League Baseball season Thursday afternoon when it welcomes the Baltimore Orioles to Fenway Park for Game 1 of 162.

The Red Sox look to turn things around this year after a disappointing 2022 that saw them finish fifth in the American League East with a 78-84 record. The Orioles, meanwhile, surprised a few people with an 83-79 record.

Thursday’s lineup for the Red Sox will look quite different than last year with a slew of new faces including Masataka Yoshida, who will make his MLB debut and bat cleanup for Boston. Justin Turner, who rebounded nicely after getting hit in the face with a pitch earlier this month, will be the designated hitter and bat third. Triston Casas will play in his first Red Sox Opening Day, batting sixth.

Manager Alex Cora said throughout spring training that the Red Sox’s leadoff hitter will differ, but it will be Alex Verdugo in that spot Thursday.

Corey Kluber will get the ball for the Sox opposite of Kyle Gibson.

First pitch for Opening Day between the Red Sox and Orioles is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The pregame festivities begin at 1:30 p.m. and you can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 12:30 p.m.