Should Patriots Pursue Darius Slay With Eagles Corner On Trade Block?

The New England Patriots could be eyeing an upgrade at cornerback this offseason.

How about a five-time Pro Bowler who suddenly became a trade candidate?

The Philadelphia Eagles on Friday granted Darius Slay’s representatives permission to seek a trade, according to a report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Russini added that Philadelphia is “still hopeful to find a solution where Slay remains an Eagle,” and Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Slay “didn’t ask for a trade,” saying Friday’s developments are part of the “negotiations” between the player and team.

Darius Slay didn?t ask for a trade, per source, so this is a part of negotiations. Will be interesting to see if he and Eagles can work something out. https://t.co/5kupsYK0Mm — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 10, 2023

So, this could end with Slay staying put. The Eagles already have a host of standout defenders set to hit free agency — including their other starting corner, James Bradberry — and probably would prefer not to have to replace another.

But if the NFC champions do wind up moving Slay, the 32-year-old would be an intriguing option for the Patriots. He’s been one of the NFL’s better cornerbacks over the last half-decade, making each of the last two Pro Bowls and five of the last six.