Should Patriots Pursue Darius Slay With Eagles Corner On Trade Block?

The New England Patriots could be eyeing an upgrade at cornerback this offseason.
How about a five-time Pro Bowler who suddenly became a trade candidate?
The Philadelphia Eagles on Friday granted Darius Slay’s representatives permission to seek a trade, according to a report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini.
Russini added that Philadelphia is “still hopeful to find a solution where Slay remains an Eagle,” and Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Slay “didn’t ask for a trade,” saying Friday’s developments are part of the “negotiations” between the player and team.
So, this could end with Slay staying put. The Eagles already have a host of standout defenders set to hit free agency — including their other starting corner, James Bradberry — and probably would prefer not to have to replace another.
But if the NFC champions do wind up moving Slay, the 32-year-old would be an intriguing option for the Patriots. He’s been one of the NFL’s better cornerbacks over the last half-decade, making each of the last two Pro Bowls and five of the last six.
Slay started every game for Philadelphia this season, tallying three interceptions and 14 passes defended and earning the 21th-highest Pro Football Focus grade out of 118 qualified corners. The previous year, his PFF grade was fourth-highest for his position. And at 6 feet, 190 pounds, he’d add some necessary size to a Patriots cornerback group that mostly relied on sub-6-foot players in 2022 and could lose starter Jonathan Jones in free agency.
Matthew Judon, the Patriots’ Pro Bowl edge rusher and recruiter extraordinaire, immediately pitched Slay to sign with New England.
It’s also worth noting Slay is repped by Drew Rosenhaus, whose client list includes Patriots players Trent Brown, Jonnu Smith, Jalen Mills and Davon Godchaux, plus impending free agent Jakobi Meyers.
The cons of trading for Slay? He struggles in run defense (97th-ranked PFF grade this season), and he’d be pricey, with a 2023 salary cap hit of $17.5 million if dealt.
The Patriots would be able to lower that number by signing Slay, who’s entering the final year of his current deal, to a contract extension, but they traditionally have not paid up for cornerbacks in their 30s. It’s also unclear what Philadelphia would want in return.
The timing of Friday’s report was interesting, as it came days after Matt Patricia was rumored as a candidate to join the Eagles’ coaching staff. Slay played under Patricia in Detroit and hated that experience, calling the former Lions head coach “disrespectful” as recently as last month.
Patricia spent the last two seasons with the Patriots, serving as the team’s offensive line coach and offensive play-caller in 2022. New England made new hires for both of those jobs (Adrian Klemm and Bill O’Brien, respectively), but it’s unclear whether Patricia will remain with the franchise in a different role.
If he does, it’s hard to imagine Slay being interested in a reunion.
Other cornerbacks expected to be available this offseason include soon-to-be free agents Bradberry, Jamel Dean, Byron Murphy and Cameron Sutton. The Patriots also pursue a blockbuster trade for Jalen Ramsey, and they remain interested in re-signing Jones, according to multiple reports.
The NFL’s legal tampering period opens at noon ET on Monday, with free agency officially starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.