Potential Patriots WR Target Adam Thielen Released By Vikings

UPDATE (10:35 A.M. ET): The Minnesota Vikings have made Adam Thielen’s release official.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Patriots must add receiver help this offseason, and one of the more accomplished wideouts in the game just hit the open market.

The Vikings plan to release Adam Thielen on Friday, according to multiple reports. Tom Pelissero of NFL media was the first to report the news and added there “will be a market” for Thielen’s services.

Thielen, who will turn 33 in August, played a full 17-game schedule in 2022 while posting 70 catches for 716 yards and six touchdowns. He went undrafted in 2014 and went on to rack up 534 catches for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns over nine seasons with Minnesota, twice making the Pro Bowl.

The sides had discussions about a restructured deal that would've lowered Thielen's $19,967,647 cap number. Instead, he'll be a free agent, and there will be a market. https://t.co/4D1IolWcTq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2023

New England entered this offseason with multiple questions at receiver.