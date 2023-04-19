Fans Couldn’t Get Enough Of Ducks Disrupting Red Sox-Twins

Tuesday’s Red Sox-Twins game had a little bit of everything, even literal ducks on the pond.

Alex Verdugo delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Boston a 5-4 win over Minnesota. The right fielder went viral for his accidental expletive during his postgame interview on NESN, but there was another viral moment earlier in the contest.

Justin Turner was the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning, meaning the designated hitter had “ducks on a pond,” as some baseball fans might say. When the veteran alerted the home plate umpire of a timing issue, a pair of ducks flew into the outfield at Fenway Park.

Check out the scene below:

?? drop in on the game ? pic.twitter.com/pqIVlrU9Ju — NESN (@NESN) April 19, 2023

Turner struck out to end the inning, and the ducks eventually flew over the Green Monster without a Randy Johnson-type incident occurring.

The Red Sox now unofficially are 1-0 this season when ducks arrive at Fenway Park, and it was a moment Red Sox fans thoroughly enjoyed.