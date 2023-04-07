Jim Montgomery Compares David Pastrnak To Red Sox Legend

David Pastrnak has had a historic season to match the Bruins’ chase for history, and the 26-year-old has made his one-timer a deadly weapon in his arsenal.

That was on full display in Boston’s 2-1 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Pastrnak’s second one-timer in the extra period blew past goalie Ilya Samsonov for his 57th goal of the season and his 11th game-winner.

Pastrnak has been the NHL’s second-best goal scorer behind Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid, and the All-Star winger needs five goals to move ahead of Phil Esposito for fourth in franchise single-season history for most goals scored.

Boston head coach Jim Montgomery explained Friday what makes Pastrnak so deadly on the one-timer, and he brought up a Red Sox legend he saw similarities to.

“I think he moves subtly by a half a foot to feet that allows him to know where he can get a shot through,” Montgomery told reporters, per team-provided video. “They had a couple blocked on him, and he adjusts. He’s kind of like Pedro (Martinez) was on the mound. First time he’s up against you, he’s gonna set you up with a fastball. Then comes a curve. Then all of a sudden, he’s going since, then he going’s high. He sees how they’re trying to defend him — defenseman and goalies — and then he adjusts.”

On what a 60-goal season would mean for Pastrnak, Montgomery added, “It means you’re an elite goal scorer. I mean, elite as there is. To think, in the Bruins’ great history, Phil Esposito is the only other player that has done it is pretty amazing because of all the great players that have come through here. …”

The Bruins have four games left in the regular season, and with injuries and rest on the mind of Boston, Pastrnak, who battled a stomach bug Thursday, will be relied upon to carry the load heading into the postseason, which means more opportunity at history.