Patriots Draft Rumors: Could Pats Land Premier Wideout On Day 2?

The Patriots have devoted considerable time during the pre-draft process to evaluating this year’s elite wide receiver prospects.

Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njibga, USC’s Jordan Addison, TCU’s Quentin Johnston and Boston College’s Zay Flowers all have met with New England evaluators ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, either during top-30 visits to Gillette Stadium (Addison and Flowers) or at their respective pro days (Smith-Njigba and Johnston).

The prevailing sentiment has been that if the Patriots want to draft any of those four wideouts, they’ll need to do so in the first round, where they currently own the 14th overall pick. But what if that isn’t the case?

Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy tweeted Monday that “numerous teams” he’s spoken with view Smith-Njigba as the only bona fide first-round receiver in this class.

“One thing has become clear on calls around the league (the) past couple weeks,” Nagy, a former Patriots scout, tweeted. “NFL isn’t nearly as high on this year’s WR class as (the) media.”

Frequently seeing 4-5 wideouts in mocks. Have spoken to numerous teams that have only one first round grade at the position. That guy is JSN. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 10, 2023

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler echoed that sentiment in his “The Beast” draft guide, which was published Monday morning. Smith-Njigba is the only wideout Brugler has definitively projected as a first-round pick, with Addison, Johnston, Flowers and Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt all pegged as first-/second-rounders.