Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Raimel Tapia Starts In Third Game Of Series

The Red Sox try to stop their two-game skid Wednesday when their series continues with the Rays at Tropicana Field.

Boston dropped Tuesday’s contest 7-2 after Tampa Bay’s offense hit three home runs en route to its 11th win as its undefeated record remains in place. Garrett Whitlock’s 2023 debut was spoiled by hot bats from Tampa, while the Red Sox’s offense continued to struggle.

The Red Sox turn to Chris Sale as he looks for his second win of the young Major League Baseball season. The lefty will oppose rookie Taj Bradley, who’s the Rays’ top prospect and will make his MLB debut.

As for the lineups, Red Sox manager Alex Cora will return Alex Verdugo to the leadoff spot after Kiké Hernández got a shot at it Tuesday. Hernández will bat ninth. Christian Arroyo will get a night off, which Cora said could happen after Tuesday’s loss. Yu Chang will play second and bat eighth. Reese McGuire will handle the catching duties for Sale and Triston Casas will return to the lineup after sitting the game prior.

Raimel Tapia will get the start in center field and bat sixth.

Masataka Yoshida originally was slated to start in left field, but he was scratched due to hamstring tightness. In light of the move, Hernández will move to center field and Bobby Dalbec will get the start at shortstop.

First pitch for Red Sox-Rays is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action, including an hour of pre and postgame coverage, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on NESN.