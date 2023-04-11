Resetting Patriots’ Receiver Options After Odell Beckham Jr. Joins Ravens

The New England Patriots did not win the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. After seeing the particulars of Beckham’s contract, it was clear why.

The one-year deal Beckham signed with the Baltimore Ravens over the weekend reportedly includes $15 million guaranteed, with the chance for OBJ to earn an additional $3 million through incentives. Beckham still has the ability to be a game-changing player when healthy, but that’s a lot of money — too much, we’d argue — to promise a 30-year-old who hasn’t played or practiced in 14 months and hasn’t topped 600 receiving yards since 2019.

Had Beckham’s market forced him to settle for a cheaper or more incentive-laden contract, he could have been worth a flier for the Patriots, who lacked high-end receiver talent the past several seasons. But at that price tag? No chance.

Beckham was the top option remaining in a weak pool of free-agent receivers, which the Patriots already dipped into to grab JuJu Smith-Schuster last month. They also signed tight end Mike Gesicki, a one-dimensional player who could be used as a pseudo-receiver in New England.

Who’s still out there if the Patriots want to add another veteran to a receiving corps that currently features Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Lynn Bowden and Tre Nixon?

Based on 2022 production, the top unsigned free agents are Chris Moore, Demarcus Robinson and Olamide Zaccheaus, receivers with little name recognition who put up respectable numbers in lackluster position groups last season. There also are a handful of past-their-prime vets like Julio Jones, Randall Cobb, Jarvis Landry, Sammy Watkins, Kenny Golladay and Chosen (formerly Robby) Anderson, all of whom caught fewer than 35 passes a season ago. The Patriots have been linked to Anderson in the past, so he could be a potential buy-low option.

Notable available free agent receivers, ranked by 2022 catch totals

Chris Moore, 48-548-2 (678 offensive snaps)

Demarcus Robinson, 48-458-2 (637 snaps)

Olamide Zaccheaus, 40-533-3 (737 snaps)

Randall Cobb, 34-417-1 (371 snaps)

Jarvis Landry, 25-272-1 (301 snaps)

Julio Jones, 24-299-2 (351 snaps)

Chosen Anderson, 20-282-1 (493 snaps)

Dante Pettis, 19-245-3 (524 snaps)

Sammy Watkins, 16-325-0 (357 snaps)

Justin Watson, 15-315-2 (494 snaps)

Byron Pringle, 10-135-2 (285 snaps)

Breshad Perriman, 9-110-1 (229 snaps)

Kenny Golladay, 6-81-1 (261 snaps)