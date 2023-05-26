Celtics Walking Fine Line With Confidence After Game 5 Win Over Heat

The Boston Celtics played with renewed energy in Games 4 and 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.

They were more fluid offensively, more intense defensively and overall looked like a totally different team than the one that dug itself a 3-0 series hole against the Miami Heat.

The result: back-to-back convincing wins — one in Miami and one in Boston — and a sense the C’s are capable of pulling off the impossible. No team in NBA history ever has overcome a 3-0 series deficit (0-151).

“The pressure’s on them, right? We were down 3-0, nobody thought we were going to win,” Tatum told ESPN after Thursday night’s 110-97 win at TD Garden. “So, we’re playing free, playing confident. We’re ready to go down to Miami.”

The best-of-seven series now shifts to South Beach, where the Heat will have another opportunity to close out the Celtics in Game 6 on Saturday night at Kaseya Center. FanDuel Sportsbook had Boston installed as 3-point road favorites as of Friday afternoon. The Celtics were +125 to win the series (the Heat were -150), a far cry from the +900 odds Boston faced immediately after losing Game 3 in Miami.

Clearly, the script has flipped. Which is nice, if you’re the Celtics. Maybe being on the verge of an embarrassing sweep — against a No. 8 seed — was just the kick in the pants Joe Mazzulla’s group needed to activate its true potential. After all, the Celtics’ track record this season is littered with instances of them playing down to opponents and flipping the switch only after they’ve been pushed to the brink, figuratively or literally in the case of their seven-game, second-round win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Heat left the door open. The Celtics are threatening to rip it off the hinges.