CT Sun’s DiJonai Carrington Laughs Off Omission From Alma Mater

Universities often will highlight its best alumni to showcase the great talent that graduated from the program, but sometimes mistakes can be made.

That’s what happened with Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington on Tuesday. The Stanford Cardinal women’s basketball Twitter account posted a graphic Monday of notable alumni that are on WNBA training camp rosters.

Recent draftees like the Atlanta Dream’s Haley Jones and Sun forward Ashten Prechtel, who was selected in the third round, were shown. But it appears the social media team forgot Carrington, who initially laughed off the graphic before posting a picture of her diploma, which showed she earned a Bachelors degree as a double major at Stanford.

“Not y’all dm-ing me telling me it’s because I didn’t graduate from there,” Carrington tweeted Tuesday. “Who didn’t?”

Not y?all dm-ing me telling me it?s because I didn?t graduate from there? who didn?t ?? pic.twitter.com/bhXFOsurPd — d?jona? carr?ng?on? (@DijonaiVictoria) May 2, 2023

The 25-year-old played four years with the Cardinal and transferred as a graduate student to Baylor for the 2020-21 season. She entered the 2021 WNBA Draft and was drafted by the Sun with the 20th overall pick.

Carrington had fun about the omission, but other WNBA players came to her defense about the slight.