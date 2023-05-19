Ex-Patriots Coach Issues Challenge To Rhamondre Stevenson

Rhamondre Stevenson already has established himself as one of the NFL’s best all-around running backs. In his second season with the Patriots, he racked up 1,461 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns.

The next step for the 2021 fourth-round pick, according to Ivan Fears: becoming a leader.

Fears, who retired last summer after 30 years as a coach in New England, doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind on Stevenson. During Stevenson’s rookie training camp, Fears ripped the talented running back in one of the more remarkable Patriots quotes in recent memory. Stevenson clearly handled the criticism well, as he enjoyed an impressive rookie campaign before breaking out in 2022.

But Fears wants to see even more from Stevenson in his third professional season.

“The kid has worked hard to do the things we’ve asked him to do,” Fears said during the latest episode of WEEI’s “6 Rings” podcast. “To learn, and to prepare, and to train. He’s gotta continue in that mode, because, right now, he’s about to become a leader. He’s the veteran guy in the room. It’s one thing to say you’re gonna lead on Sunday. But, if you’re gonna be successful, you’ve gotta lead every day of the week. And he’s gotta step up in that area. He’s gotta step up to being there when they need him Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday.”

Fears apparently is concerned that New England doesn’t have a reliable, experienced backup behind Stevenson, who recently turned 25. The Patriots, who allowed Damien Harris to walk in free agency, still have veteran 30-year-old Ty Montgomery on the roster, but the rest of the supporting cast includes James Robinson (24), Pierre Strong (24) and Kevin Harris (22).

“He’s got a young room,” Fears said. “He’s got a very young room. Ty’s coming off the injury. He’s there, but he doesn’t have the image right now that Rhamondre’s carrying. Everybody looks to Rhamondre because he’s the man. … But he’s gotta step up in getting those guys ready.