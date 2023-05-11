Here’s Cool Highlight From Kenley Jansen’s Days As Catcher

Before Kenley Jansen became a dominant closer in Major League Baseball, he was manning the plate as a catcher.

The Red Sox pitcher, who notched his 400th career save in Boston’s 5-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night, began his career giving signs to his pitcher, not the other way around. When you look at the career Jansen has had, you would think he was drafted as a pitcher. It’s a fair assumption, but that’s not how it happened.

Jansen was drafted as a catcher in 2004, and even played the position in the 2009 World Baseball Classic for Team Netherlands. Check it out:

Before he became a lockdown closer, Kenley Jansen was showing off his arm as a catcher for Team Netherlands at the 2009 #WorldBaseballClassic.



Congrats on your 400th career save, @KenleyJansen74! pic.twitter.com/njNgzUdzvR — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) May 11, 2023

Maybe he could serve as the Red Sox’s emergency backup catcher should they ever find themselves in need of one.

In his current life, Jansen is just one of seven MLB pitchers to notch 400 career saves as he looks as dominant as ever in his first season with the Red Sox as their closer.