Here’s Cool Highlight From Kenley Jansen’s Days As Catcher

Jansen wasn't always a pitcher

by

47 minutes ago

Before Kenley Jansen became a dominant closer in Major League Baseball, he was manning the plate as a catcher.

The Red Sox pitcher, who notched his 400th career save in Boston’s 5-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night, began his career giving signs to his pitcher, not the other way around. When you look at the career Jansen has had, you would think he was drafted as a pitcher. It’s a fair assumption, but that’s not how it happened.

Jansen was drafted as a catcher in 2004, and even played the position in the 2009 World Baseball Classic for Team Netherlands. Check it out:

Maybe he could serve as the Red Sox’s emergency backup catcher should they ever find themselves in need of one.

In his current life, Jansen is just one of seven MLB pitchers to notch 400 career saves as he looks as dominant as ever in his first season with the Red Sox as their closer.

More MLB:

Red Sox Closer Kenley Jansen Sets Clear Goal After Milestone
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones
Previous Article

Chargers Twitter Account Takes Shot At Patrick Mahomes, Patriots On NFL Schedule Day
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel
Next Article

Patriots’ 2023 Strength Of Schedule Forecasts Difficult Season

Picked For You

Related