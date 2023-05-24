Patriots Cancel First Open OTAs Practice, Alter Spring Schedule

Fans hoping for updates on how the 2023 Patriots look on the field will need to wait another week.

New England canceled their third practice of organized team activities, which had been scheduled for Thursday. The team’s first two OTAs were closed to reporters, but Thursday’s was set to be open to the media.

The Patriots’ first open spring practice now is tentatively scheduled for next Wednesday, May 31. Reporters will be permitted to watch that session, another on Tuesday, June 6 and the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp, which runs from June 12-14. All of those dates are subject to change.

There’s no shortage of intriguing storylines to monitor in these spring practices, from Bill O’Brien’s arrival as offensive coordinator and Mac Jones’ attempt to rebound from his forgettable sophomore season to top draft pick Christian Gonzalez’s integration into the secondary and the search for Devin McCourty’s replacement at free safety.

