Patriots OTAs Preview: Five Big Questions We Hope Get Answered

After four-plus months of speculation, drama, roster tweaking and coaching hires, the Patriots finally will play some sorta-real football this week.

New England on Monday officially began voluntary organized team activities (OTAs), with reporters set to gain access Thursday. The Patriots will conduct a series of practices over the next two weeks, and then hold a mandatory minicamp June 12-14 before going on summer break.

The practices, which will include 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 team drills, are pads-less and feature no live contact, so there isn’t too much we can glean from what the Patriots do on the field. That said, the sessions are far from worthless and still can offer a glimpse into what New England has planned for various players ahead of training camp.

With that in mind, here are five questions we hope to get answers to during Patriots OTAs:

How will the quarterbacks split reps?

In all likelihood, Mac Jones will get the vast majority of the reps with the starters, with Bailey Zappe leading the backups and getting occasional work with the first team. If it plays out that way, there won’t be any good reason to fan the QB controversy flames. But if there’s an even split between Jones and Zappe, we’ll have something real to talk about. Bill Belichick knows what the public has been saying about New England’s QB situation, and he wouldn’t open both players up to further questioning just for the heck of it.

Still, all indications are that Jones has put his best foot forward this offseason and is committed to proving why he’s the Patriots’ best option at quarterback. It would be a surprise if OTAs indicate anything other than Jones being the clear-cut starter.

Where will the cornerbacks line up?

Ideally, the Patriots will feature rookie Christian Gonzalez and sophomore Jack Jones as their top boundary corners, with Jonathan Jones getting top reps in the slot ahead of Marcus Jones. But what if Gonzalez isn’t ready? What if New England still has doubts about Jack Jones after last season’s late-campaign suspension? What if Jonathan Jones gets more run at safety while Marcus Jones gets top reps in the slot? If any of those four players aren’t slotted into their seemingly obvious roles, there will be a domino effect that could impact the entire defensive backfield.