The never-ending saga of Antonio Brown’s post-NFL career antics took yet another odd turn — if you could believe it. This time, in the form of yet another lawsuit prepared for the 34-year-old.

Most recently, Brown embarked on the venture of team ownership, purchasing a 94% stake in the Albany Empire of the Arena Football League, even going as far as to invite fellow ex-NFL star Cam Newton to hop aboard. However, it appears Brown failed to apply one of the primary practices of business ownership: Paying your employees.

Members of the Empire, including head coach Moe Leggett and wide receiver Fabian Guerra, prepare to file a class-action lawsuit against Brown after allegedly pulling back payments from their bank accounts.

“I’m thinking since he didn’t pay us, it’s only the right thing to do,” Guerra said, according to Mark Singelias of the Albany Times Union. “It’s kind of like bad business by him, but I’m over here in Massachusetts and playing with a new team, so I’m not worried. It (expletive) it has to come down to that and now there’s going to be a lawsuit, so he just looks bad.”

Brown, who last played in the NFL in early 2022 after storming off the field mid-game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has compiled a list of insane, ridiculous and hilarious headline-grabbing behavioral conduct, many for the wrong reasons.

Ironically, the Empire were dismissed from the National Arena League after failing to pay their league-mandated assessments, just 24 hours after inflating his ego in front of reporters during a team practice.

“You guys wouldn’t have football if it wasn’t for ‘AB’,” Brown said in June, per Griffin Hass of News10 ABC in New York. “Antonio Brown’s here at practice; he’s taking all the proper procedures to play. As you could see today, I wasn’t in the best shape. But I’m still that playmaker. And I can tell fans one thing: whatever I say, we gonna do. And whatever the people write, it’s not because they hate me; it’s ’cause they actually love me. I’d never tell my fans somethin’ that’s not gonna happen.”

What will Brown say or do next? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.