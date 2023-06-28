The Boston Celtics find themselves in an interesting position with NBA free agency set to begin Friday.

Boston already made a blockbuster trade for Kristaps Porzingis, which sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies while Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala landed with the Washington Wizards. The Green entered the offseason with backcourt depth, but Smart’s departure and the fact it might have created an awkward situation for Malcolm Brogdon presents some further questions.

And then again, the Celtics, with Jaylen Brown eligible to sign a supermax extension this offseason and Jayson Tatum eligible for his own next season, aren’t exactly swimming in a cash pool. Porzingis is set to play on a $36 million player option, too. It means the Celtics will have to find value while filling out their roster this offseason.

So with that said, here are six options for the Celtics ahead of NBA free agency:

Jae Crowder, UFA

It didn’t make much sense for the Celtics to acquire Crowder in a trade last offseason, but now he is an unrestricted free agent after concluding a three-year deal worth $29 million. If Crowder, entering his age-33 season, takes a cheaper deal in pursuit of a championship, a return to Boston shouldn’t be out of the question. Crowder’s production has slipped over the last few seasons, but he’s still knocked down 43.6% of his 3-point attempts last season and 37.4% over the last three campaigns. Crowder also would provide the Celtics with a toughness and defensive presence, which Boston lost when it traded away Smart.

Bruce Brown Jr., RFA

While it feels like Brown returning to the Denver Nuggets is likely, stranger things have happened. Brown opted out of his $6.8 million player option with the Nuggets, though that has more to do with the payday he seeks as opposed to a change of scenery. Depending just how much Brown made himself during the NBA Finals, he could prove out of Boston’s budget. But with Smart’s departure, the 26-year-old Brown could provide some of that tenacity after carving out a valuable role on Denver’s bench.

Yuta Watanabe, UFA

Size with shooting is something Brad Stevens and the Celtics have coveted, and that should continue to be the case this offseason even after the addition of Porzingis. Watanabe, an unrestricted free agent who measures at 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, makes sense for that reason. And it helps that he could come cheap. The 28-year-old Watanabe, who went to high school in Connecticut, has shot 39% from 3-point range in his career and that number jumps to nearly 41% over the last two seasons. He played in Brooklyn last season on a one-year deal worth shy of $2 million.

Torrey Craig, UFA

Craig, 32, is an unrestricted free agent after concluding a two-year, $10 million deal with the Phoenix Suns. He’s been viewed as a potential target for the Celtics given he is coming off a career season and would add wing depth behind Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. He shot 39.5% from long range last season while averaging 7.4 points in 24 minutes per game. He also is a solid defender.

Seth Curry, UFA

Curry, who will enter his age-33 season, has played out the four-year, $32 million contract he signed with the Dallas Mavericks and is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He would offer the Celtics a reliable 3-point shooter as he’s converted 43.5% of his career attempts and 42.5% of the attempts in his last three seasons. If the Celtics move forward and trade Malcolm Brogdon, who previously was included in initial trade reports for Kristaps Porzingis, the Green will be in need of another guard. They currently have four guards — Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Payton Pritchard, Brogdon — under contract.

Javonte Green, UFA

Not only is Green one of Jayson Tatum’s good friends, but Stevens reportedly grew to regret parting ways with Green in 2021. If Stevens wants to make up for that move, and thus bring one of Tatum’s friends back to the locker room, Green shouldn’t be expensive. Green, who will be 30 years old next season, just finished a two-year deal worth less than $4 million. He would provide the Celtics with more wing depth, something they could benefit from.