Angel Reese Makes Big Announcement After LSU’s Loss To Iowa

Angel Reese is starting the next chapter of her basketball life.

Once LSU’s run in the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament was over following a loss to Iowa, the focus on Reese shifted to her future. Would she stay in Baton Rouge and continue to be a superstar for Kim Mulkey’s Lady Tigers, or would the 21-year-old close the book on her collegiate career and take a big step toward turning pro?

The answer was delivered Wednesday when Vogue published a feature story on the 2024 SEC Player of the Year. Reese, who achieved quite a bit across two seats at Maryland and a pair with LSU, has officially declared for the WNBA Draft.

“I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” Reese told Vogue’s Leah Faye Cooper. “I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten (SEC) Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro — and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready.”

Reese now officially joins a loaded 2024 WNBA Draft class, which includes the likes of Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cordoso and Caitlin Clark. In a mock draft published last month, ESPN projected Reese to be selected seventh overall by the Minnesota Lynx.

Clark, whose Hawkeyes ended the Lady Tigers’ season Monday night, is a virtual lock to be the No. 1 pick.